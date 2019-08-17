|
|
Daniel Thomas Mielke 1993—2019
Daniel Thomas Mielke, 26, of Ridott, IL, died Thursday August 15, 2019. He was born July 6, 1993 in Rockford, IL, the son of Gerald Meilke and Elizabeth Moser. Daniel was a 2012 graduate of Dakota High School where he was a member of the football, wrestling, and marching band. He was an instructor at Progressive Fighting Concepts. He earned his black belt in karate. Daniel is survived by his father, Gerald (Jessie Allen) Mielke of Ridott, IL; mother, Elizabeth (Jazz Singh) Mielke of Freeport, IL; life partner, Amber Houghton of Ridott, IL; paternal grandfather, Robert Mielke of Pecatonica, IL; brother, Devin Mielke of Pecatonica, IL; sister, Amanda Mielke of Dakota, IL; two nieces, Aubrie Mielke and Serenity Hunt; and nephew, Conner Mielke. Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Wayne and Delores Moser, and maternal grandmother Rose Mielke. Funeral services will be 4:00 P.M. Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Kurt Strong officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Gund Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Daniel's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019