Danny Joe Paul Davis 1952—2020
Danny Joe Paul Davis, 67, of Freeport, passed away, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in his home. Danny was born August 31, 1952 in Savanna, the son of Arthur and Bertha (White) Davis. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1970-1971. Danny worked at Micro-Switch for 35 years before retiring. Danny had a deep love for music and enjoyed playing with his cousins Dale and Dave Diddens. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and sports in his free time. Danny was a fan of and enjoyed following the Miami Dolphins. Danny enjoyed spending time with his family, and going out to breakfast with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time with his dear friend Dee Linder, who was very special to him. Surviving are his children, Tanya (Jeff) Williams of Elkhorn, WI and Erik (Brooke) Davis of Lake Carroll, IL; three brothers, Don Davis of Freeport, Randy (Bassa) Davis of Lincoln, NE., and Mark (Karen) Hurd of Rockford; two sisters, Barbara Michael of Pecatonica and Kathy (Michael) Hoyer-DeMeester of Freeport; three grandsons, Luke Williams, Lane Williams, and Damian Davis; and dear friend, Dee Linder.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ken, Tim, and Steve; sister, Tammy; brother-in-law, Jeff Michael; and sister-in-law, Debbie Davis.Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Following the visitation military rites will be accorded at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 3:15 p.m. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Danny's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020