Darlene A. Donahue 1936—2019
Darlene A. Donahue, formerly of Chicago and Freeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 82.
She was born December 14, 1936 in Freeport, the daughter of the late Walter and Louella (nee Dilly) Lamm.
Darlene worked as a trust officer for over 20 years. Later in life at age 45, she proudly received her bachelor's degree in business from St. Xavier University. Darlene enjoyed reading, writing, crocheting and doting on her grandchildren.
Darlene is survived by her children, Laura (John Sahagian) Donahue and John (Ellen) Donahue; and her grandchildren, Michael Pytlewski, Matthew Pytlewski, Leah Donahue and Emily Donahue.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Donahue; siblings, Marjorie Cramer and Joseph Lamm.
Services for Darlene will be held privately for her family.
Donations in Darlene's memory may be made to the at or to the at .
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-550-4221 for information.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019