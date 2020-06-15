Darlene M. Lehne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene M. Lehne 1934—2020
Darlene M. Lehne, 85, of Freeport, died Sunday June 14, 2020 at Manor Court. Darlene was born October 30, 1934 in Harper, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Della (Bocker) Schmidt. She married Robert E. Lehne November 12, 1955 in Mount Sterling, Illinois. Mr. Lehne passed away October 15, 1996. Darlene worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of St. Wendel Catholic Church. Surviving are two sons, Steve Lehne of Freeport and David (Jodie) Lehne of Byron; daughter, Susan (David) Tuell of Freeport; five grandchildren, Megan (Shawn) Loomis, Lawrence Tuell, Katelyn Tuell, Emily Lehne, and Ellie Lehne. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, brother, Homer Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Julie Lehne. Family services will be held Friday June 19, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Father Michael Bolger will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Darlene's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved