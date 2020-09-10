Darlene Rose (Pierce) Rowe 1926—2020

Darlene Rowe of Warren Passes

Darlene Rose Rowe passed peacefully in Madison, Alabama on 8 September 2020. She was born in Stockton, Illinois on 23 May 1926 to Ross Franklin Pierce and "Jennie" Sabra Jane (Flack) Pierce. She enjoyed growing up on the dairy farm with 7 brothers and sisters, and during high school met the love of her life, Gregory Lloyd Rowe from Warren, Illinois at the local roller skating rink. They were never apart again less War War II. They married on 9 July 1944, just before Greg shipped off to Europe and the Battle of the Bulge where he survived fierce combat to come home to her.

She graduated from Stockton High School and Rockford School of Beauty Culture. She and Greg dairy farmed just outside Warren, and she worked as a beautician for 50 years, owning her own shop before retiring in 1995. She was an active member of the Warren United Methodist Church and served several years on the Warren Public Library Board of Directors. They had two sons, Gary Michael Rowe born in 1946 and Richard (Rick) Lewis Rowe born in 1949. Even though a working Mom, she always helped her sons and taught them to work hard and to be good men and fathers. She took great pride that both graduated from Warren High School and college, and went on to become military officers and engineers.

During their retirement years they made an annual winter trek to Gulf Shores, Alabama, which was second only to Warren as their favorite place to be. They enjoyed walking the beach, looking for dolphins, and just enjoying life.

They moved from Warren in 2013 to Madison, Alabama to assisted living where son Gary lives. She lost her beloved Greg on 16 September 2013 in Madison. She spent her final seven years yearning to be back with Greg in the next world. The family feels she is at peace now.

Surviving are their two sons, Gary (Judy) Rowe of Madison and Rick (Judy) Rowe of San Clemente, CA, 8 grandchildren (Tabatha, Cory, Brandi, Jason, Benjamin, Stephanie, Ryan, and Rachael,) and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gregory, and all 7 of her siblings, Zelda, Bernice, Jean, Harvey, Melvin, Jane, and Dorothy.



