Darrell E. Knight 1925—2019
Darrell E. Knight, 93, of Sun City Center, Florida, died March 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Maquoketa, Iowa, he was the son of Wilbur and Anna Knight. His beginning studies at Iowa State College were interrupted when, at age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in which he served for three years. Returning to Iowa State College to complete his degree in electrical engineering, he there met and married Emily Mathews. In 1955, after working at Motorola in Chicago, Mr. Knight moved to Freeport, Illinois, where he owned and ran Knights Office Products Center for 36 years before retiring in 1993 to Sun City Center. He was a disciplined runner, hitting the track three days a week, three miles per day, for 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Emily, and three sons: Mr. Eric Knight (Tracey) of Salt Lake City; Dr. Steven Knight of Sun City Center; and Mr. David Knight of San Francisco, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters. Private family services will be conducted at a later date. Interment will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019