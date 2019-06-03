|
Darrell J. Phillips 1935—2019
Darrell J. Phillips, 83, of Oakland, AR, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1935 in Lena, IL, to Jay and Neita (Runkle) Phillips. He married Norman Reed on June 30, 1955. She would later pass away on May 13, 1992. Darrell then married Mildred Ashton on May 31, 1996, and she would pass away on September 23, 2012.He worked for many years as a welder. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, horseshoes, gardening, hummingbirds, and spending time with family. He enjoyed his move to Arkansas.
Survivors include his 3 daughters: Sheila Phillips and Cindy (Jim Paul) Phillips of Freeport, and Sherry (Brad) Boals of Orangeville; 5 step-children: Judy (Bob) Welch of Forreston, Lori (Brad) Allen of Freeport, Gene (Deb) Ashton and Ken (Vicki) Ashton of Mt. Morris, and Jim (Cathy) Ashton of Portland, OR; 3 granddaughters, 5 great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, and many in-laws, cousins, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Norman, 2nd wife Mildred, step-daughter Arleen Kneezle, a special friend Fran Sparks, and several in-laws.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation from 10 AM until time of service, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport, with Rev. Diane Jochum officiating. Inurnment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 3 to June 5, 2019