Darryl M. Van Matre 1951—2020
Darryl M. Van Matre, 69, of German Valley, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 in his home. Darryl was born April 9, 1951 in Freeport, the son of Homer and Kathryn (Stevens) Van Matre. Darryl was mechanically gifted, he enjoyed working on cars, mowers, and motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting and was a proud member of the N.R.A. Darryl worked for Triax Cable Company and later for the Forreston School District. Surviving are his son, Shad (Stacy) Van Matre; brother, David (Linda) Van Matre of Cedarville; three grandchildren, Cory, Shayne (fiancée, Skylar Smull), and Ella Van Matre; mother-in-law, Dawn Gibler. Also surviving are his special friend, Leah and many nieces and nephews. Darryl was preceded by his parents, son, Jamon "Jake" Van Matre; wife, Deborah Van Matre; and two brothers, Don, and Denny Van Matre. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ridott Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Darryl's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com