|
|
David A. Myers 1949—2019
David Albert Myers, known as Dave unless he was in trouble, then it was David, (David Albert to his mom) was born May 26th, 1949. He was born to Bernard and Doris Myers, and has three Sisters, Dorthea, Rebekah, and Lori. Growing up he spent a lot of time on his Grandpa's Farm and knocking over coke machines. Ok, it was only one. McConnell was a small town, what else was he to do. He met his Wife, Sharon Ackerman in February of 1969, they were married on June 27th, 1969. Their first child, Daniel, was born on December 2nd. In 1972, a second child was born, JoAnne Bernadette Myers, Dave is finally able to hold his little girl for the first time now. On April 6th 1974, their last child, Christopher was born. As the Boys grew, they joined Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, both parents were involved as Scout Leaders and Scout Masters. Yearly he took them to Canyon Camp, spending the week in the mud and rain, it always rained, and it was always muddy. Two of his favorite experiences were when he took each of the boys on a Trip to Philmont, New Mexico, for about 2 weeks of Camping and Hiking. They boys also learned a fair bit of interesting bathroom poetry there. Dave also took his boys to numerous Drag Races in Byron, Truck Pulls at the Metro Centre, and introduced both of them to Plastic Model building. He built and collected a bunch of those, as well as his boys. Dave was employed for 47 years with the same company, Modern Plating. He retired from there when he turned 67. He did practically every job there he could, and worked every shift. He was always making wisecracks and joking with people there. For a time he was a Truck Driver for Modern Plating, that CDL came in handy for the Yearly scout paper drives when he needed to take the stock truck full of paper to Rockton. Dave taught himself, long before YouTube, all his handyman skills. He learned electrical by trial and error, sometimes at the expense of many fuses, he learned plumbing as well with some help of a neighbor named Glen, and a Child who wanted to see if "D" Cell batteries would flush. They didn't. He and Replaced 2 kitchens, installed all the hardwood flooring in their current house, and enjoyed snowblowing or snowplowing the entire neighborhood. He would do the sidewalks on the entire street, and a couple of neighbors' driveways every time it snowed. He would always help when he was asked, never accepting payment. When he retired he started doing more woodworking, and started working on those whirlybirds and windchimes like his father had. He also became hooked on the TV Show General Hospital. Dave had a great sense of humor and people seemed to always love him. He is survived by his Wife of 50 years, Sharon, and his Boys Dan (Sherilyn) and Chris, and his granddaughters Courtney and Kaitlyn. Currently Dave is holding his Daughter and Grandson, surrounded by 50 pets that have come and gone.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019