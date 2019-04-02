|
David Beyer 1959—2019
David Allen Beyer, age 60 of Freeport, IL., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief illness on March 26, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on February 3, 1959; the son of Marvin and Donna (Crummer) Beyer. As a young man he worked on farms and was active in the boy scouts, FFA and Masonic Demolay. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. He graduated Freeport high school in 1977. David then served in the US Navy for 3 years and 6 years in the reserves.
He was a lifelong over-the-road truck driver. He just recently achieved the One Million Miles Award for being accident-free. He held great interest in riding his Harley Davidson and grilling-out with friends and family. He took many opportunities to go to drag racing events and enjoyed relaxing in his easy chair with a good race to watch or a Green Bay Packer football game.
He was willing to give you a helping hand, if he could, whether he knew you or not. He will be remembered as a servant, kind and strong.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Beyer and partner (Erich Weber) of Lanark, IL; Eric (Joni) Beyer, also from Lanark, IL; as well as 4 grandchildren Talyn, Gavin, Declyn and Emberly Beyer. His parents, Marvin and Donna Beyer of Freeport, IL; his sister Michele "Micki" (Jorge) Arana of Freeport, IL; his nieces Marisela Arana, and Lisa (Jesus) Ibarra; his nephews Daniel Arana and Jorge III (Maria) Arana; as well as 4 great nephews, Jess, Tony, Nico and Damien.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George & Hulda Crummer and Edward & Alfrieda Beyer; a brother, Jeff Beyer; and a niece Sarah Lynn Arana.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life event will take place at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019