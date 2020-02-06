|
David Charles Pafford 1952—2020
David Charles Pafford, age 68 of Freeport, IL passed away at home on January 31, 2020 of an apparent heart attack. He was born January 23, 1952 in Dodgeville, WI to Charles and Lenice (Richmond) Pafford. He attended schools in Wisconsin and Illinois and graduated from Stockton High School in Stockton, Il., class of 1970.
David took early retirement from Micro Switch (Freeport, IL) in his late 50s, after 37 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and long rides on his motorcycle. David was a founding member of the Freeport Chapter of Illinois ABATE, dedicated to preserving the right to a safe, unrestricted motorcycling environment. The Freeport Chapter held their first meeting in David's (Buck's) backyard in 1986. In addition to lobbying for safer riding, the chapter participates in many fundraisers to support local charities.
Another passion of Buck's was local support for the Stephenson County Humane Society. He was dedicated to the safety and care of all animals. For much of his life, he enjoyed the companionship of animals, including his 2 beloved German Shepherds and stray cats that often found shelter and food in his home.
Many who knew Buck will miss his laugh and infectious sense of humor. He was known to play pranks on his siblings when growing up. A day of relaxation was often spending time with his parents in the back yard, enjoying a beer and lively conversation.
David is survived by his daughter, Jody Marsh of Rockford, IL, grandson Austin Pafford of Breckinridge, CO, granddaughter Jenna Marsh of Freeport, IL, brother Wesley Pafford of Lena, IL,, sisters Linda Brown of Stoughton, WI, Cheryl (Richard) Reusch of Argyle, WI, Laura (Rod) Diestelmeier of Wister, OK and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Wardlow, brother-in-law Myron Wardlow and brother-in-law Francis Brown.
Visitation is on Friday at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. A memorial service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens (Chapel of Peace), 2514 IL Route 26 S., Freeport, IL at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. A luncheon will follow the service at Beltline Café, 325 W. South St., Freeport, IL. Online condolences may be made at www.schwarzfh.com
Memorials in David's honor can be made to your local Humane Society or Stephenson Count Humane Society, Freeport, IL.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020