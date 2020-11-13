David Charles Saxby 1947—2020
David Charles Saxby, 73, of Shannon, IL, passed away on November 2, 2020 at home. He was born on July 23, 1947 at St. Francis Hospital in Freeport, IL, to Charles Marcus Saxby Jr. and Edna Gertrude (Geiseman) Saxby. He was a 1967 graduate of Polo High School. David married Nancy Carol Ferguson at the Polo United Methodist Church on May 23, 1979. He worked at IMECO INC and at Polo Seed Co as a seed grader. He was a farmer for his mother and step-father and helped his uncle for many years. He was a school custodian and bus driver for Forreston School District, and drove a bus for the Polo detasseling unit. He worked for Steve Book Trucking in Polo driving over the road, also for Brad Ellinor in Lanark, Jeff Wilhelm in Shannon, and Don Miller in Polo. He also spent a lot of years as a self employed over the road semi driver until retiring. David was a member of Zion Community Church in Freeport. His organizations included volunteering at the Gospel Outreach Food Pantry, Cancer Survivors, and helping anyone with mowing and removing brush/trees.
Survivors include his wife Nancy; Daughters: Amanda (Wes) Ludwig of Forreston, Angela (Rob) Peterson of Monroe, WI, Alyssa Beidler and adopted daughter Janna Pepper of Freeport; Grandchildren: Elizabeth and Isaiah Ludwig; Brothers: Eugene (Kim) McMahon of Polo, and Mike (Donna) Saxby of Freeport; Sisters: Mary (Carl) Sumlin of Mississippi, and Eileen (Arlyn) Schroeder of Rockford, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, and 2 cousins Kevin and Randy Geiseman, who had passed away too early.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020, at 5 PM, at Zion Church of Freeport, 4292 W. Stephenson St. Road, with Pastor Steve Rios (Zion) and Pastor Dennis Jarrard (Laurel St. Church) officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com