David Dimmlich 1946—2019
David Lee Dimmlich passed away August 14, 2019, at his home in Elgin, IL. Dave was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Walter and Elizabeth (Mesenbach) Dimmlich. Dave was the Vice President and co-owner of Task Trainers, Inc. a company he helped start in 1983. Prior to that Dave was a long time resident of Freeport, IL where he taught machine shop and welding at JoDavies Vocational Center in Elizabeth, Stephenson Area Career Center in Freeport, and Highland Community College in Freeport. Dave is survived by his wife Kathy Beth Hummelberg, his brother Carl (Becky) Dimmlich, nephews Casey (Mary), Mark (Rachel) and Carl Vuorenmaa, his nieces Katey (Nathan) Warnberg and Lauren (Dean) Dimmlich and 11 grand-nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 3:00pm – 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 11:30am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019