David E. Logemann 1955—2019
David E. Logemann, age 64 of Stockton, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born January 9, 1955; the son of Bruce and Earlene (Clay) Logemann. He was a 1973 graduate of Stockton High School. He married Colleen Boyle on August 7, 1976 and together they raised five beautiful children. Dave was a member of the Teamsters Union. He enjoyed golfing and playing scratch with his kids on Sunday afternoons. He loved basketball and watching the grandkids play any sport. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Dave's biggest pride and joy was his family, especially his grandkids. He is survived by his sons, Sean (Karley Carpenter) Logemann of McHenry, IL and Corey Logemann of Stockton; daughters, Lindy (Pat) Winters of Stockton, Erica (Jeremy) Hoyer of Cherry Valley, IL, and Shelby Logemann of Stockton; 8 grandchildren, Cody Wurster, Courtney (Blake) Boykin, Owen Logemann, Wesley Logemann, Kiersten Winters, Katelyn Winters, Brooklyn Hoyer, and Lauren Johnson; a great grandson on the way; brothers, Michael (Irene) Logemann of Stockton and Scott (Jodi) Logemann of Jonesborough, AR; sisters, Connie (Doug) Winters of Genoa, OH; and best friend, Ivan Spratt. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger "Boxer" Logemann. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019