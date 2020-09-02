1/1
David Fye
1949 - 2020
David Paul Fye, age 71 of Pearl City, IL passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. He was born April 6, 1949 in Freeport to the late Robert and Marjorie (Glaman) Fye. David was a 1968 graduate of Pearl City High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as an Infantry Man and had received the Bronze Star. David worked at Goodyear Tire for 40 years. He loved watching baseball, fishing, listening to music, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Fye of Stockton; his sons, Jerome Fye of Pearl City and Ryan (Heather) Fye of Lena; his grandkids, Ethan Fye, Lucas Fye, Brianna Fye, Brady Broshous and Lucy Gardner; his nephew, Westley Moore; and his sister, Barbara (Tom) Joye of Mansfield, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 3:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City
415 S. Main St.
Pearl City, IL 61062
(815) 443-2246
Memories & Condolences
August 30, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Dave. His courage and great attitude was an inspiration to us all. We are so sorry for your loss.
Ken and Kathy Hillmer
Friend
