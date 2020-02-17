|
David Groezinger 1969—2020
David R. Groezinger, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth, IL. Visitation will be held from 9 am to 11 am, before the service. Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will take place on a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in David's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020