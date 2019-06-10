|
|
Dr. David Johnson 1957—2019
Dr. David Michael Johnson, age 61, of Monroe passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Azura Memory Care. He was born on October 28, 1957, the son of Walter and Mary (Foxwell) Johnson in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Amy L. Nelson of June 12, 1982 in Milwaukee.
David was a graduate of Case High School in Racine; he furthered his education receiving his MD from the Medical College of Milwaukee. He served his residency at the University of Tennessee. David then moved back to Milwaukee where he worked as an Internist for three years. In July of 1988 David joined the Internal Medicine team at The Monroe Clinic Hospital where he practiced medicine until December of 2016.
David was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church; as well as Green County Medical Society, the Monroe Masonic Lodge, Bidal Society (beer brewing), and was one of the founders of Green Coffee Buyers Association. He curled many years with his wife, Amy. He also volunteered his time as a 4-H project leader when his children were younger, and taught Sunday School for eight years. David was also an avid coffee roaster and was even apart of many clubs involving coffee roasting. He also enjoyed cooking and liked to experiment with food.
David is survived by his wife, Dr. Amy Johnson; children, Melodie (Sean) Keating and Owen (Christina) Johnson; grandchildren, A.J. and Bella Johnson all of Monroe; brothers, Walter "Dale" (Ruth) Johnson, Steve (Laura) Johnson, Mark (Angela) Larson, John (Teresa) Larson, Doug Larson, and Guy Larson; and sisters, Katie Johnson, Laura Beth (Curtis) Ruesch, Kris (Barry) Pogroszewski, and Jody Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Thomas Allen Johnson, Barbara Larson, Katie Johnson, and Rachel Keilholz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Booth officiating. Immediately after the service we invite everyone to join us for dinner to Celebrate David's Life in the Fellowship Hall at church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
In honor of David, please wear your brightest, boldest outfit!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Monroe Clinic Foundation, The Monroe Clinic Hospice Home both can be sent to 515 22nd Ave. Monroe, WI 53566, or Driftless Area Land Conservancy, 206 S. Iowa St. P.O. Box 323, Dodgeville, WI 53533.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 10 to June 12, 2019