David L. Ashley

David L. Ashley Obituary
David L. Ashley 1947—2020
David L. Ashley, 73, of Lanark, IL passed away Friday February 21, 2020 on his 73rd birthday. He was born February 21, 1947 in Freeport to Paul and Doris (Bottorf) Ashley. He married Sheri Leiby on June 27, 1968. Surviving is his wife; two sons Darrick (Alayna) Ashley of Tucson, AZ and Aaron Ashley of Freeport, IL; mother Doris Carr of Freeport; sisters Patricia (Paul) Tessendorf of Madison, WI, Michelle (Daniel) Spies of West Virginia, Lynn Plata Bunger and Sue Jones of Freeport; four granddaughters Tabatha Holan and Jozie Ashley of Tucson, AZ; and Papa to Arielle and Madelynn Ashley of Freeport. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit and sign David's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
