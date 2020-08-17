David Lammers 1945—2020
David E. Lammers, 75, of Freeport, IL went to his final resting place to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1945 to Robert and Marjorie (Granke) Lammers in Savanna, IL. He married Rebecca Thompson on April 8, 1989 in Freeport, IL. David worked for NICAA Head Start, as a bus driver for 20 years, retiring in 2015. David was a devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. He enjoyed, traveling, especially to Northern Wisconsin, playing golf, and doing crossword puzzles. David even taught a few grandchildren how to play golf. His family was his most valuable asset, both his own and his church family. David enjoyed spending time with his family.
David is survived by his wife Becky of Freeport, children; Michael (Ellen) Lammers of Davenport, IA, Mark (Andrea) Lammers of Freeport, IL, Cynthia (Jeff) Bennet of San Antonio, TX, Kimberle Hall of Springfield, IL, Scott (Louise) Lameyer of Lena, IL, Anthony Lammers of Freeport, IL, Derek Lammers of Robbins, IL, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, his mother-in-law "Mom" Viola Thompson, sisters; Phyllis Richert, Janice (Pete) Goebel, and his brother Roger (Ruth) Lammers, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Heather Longmire, grandson Joshua Adkinson, Great-granddaughters Alexia Grace Scrivens and Madison Kaye Adkinson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 991 Skyline Drive in Freeport, IL 61032. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of services on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the church.
Cremation rites to follow.
Pastor Dan Marggraf will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for ALS and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Freeport.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Northern Illinois Hospice, family and friends for all the care they showed David.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
.