David McNabb 1949—2020
David L. McNabb passed away November 5, 2020 at Walnut Acre Nursing home in Freeport, IL. David was born in Rockford, IL on June 9, 1949 to James McNabb and Betty "Cline" McNabb. He went to Harlem High school in Rockford, and later enlisted and served in the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army, he returned home, and later moved to Freeport, IL where he worked as a Welder.
Dave enjoyed visiting his friends, he loved fishing, and he was an avid dancer. He also loved his dog Thor.
Dave is survived by his mother, Betty McNabb; his loving friend of more than thirty years, Sharon Hastings; his daughter Candi (Lenny) Dixon of Rockford, IL; his grandsons, Corey Dixon and Peter Dixon, both of Rockford, IL; his brother, Donald (Julie) McNabb of MO; his sister, Sandy (Ken) Stout of MO; three nieces, Christina McNabb, Bobbi (Kelly) Mayse, Carri (Jesse) Emery; two nephews, Donald (Sarah) McNabb, Jeffery McNabb; great-niece, Monique; two great-nephews Isaac & Nigel; five great-great nieces, Aviyanna, Rykia, Amyah, Olivia, and Ezra; close friends, Sarah (Corben) Webb and their children Lilian and Temple Webb; William Veer.
He we preceded in death by his father James McNabb.
Private services will be held at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A memorial Fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com