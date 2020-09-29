David Roling 1955—2020
David Melvin Roling was born to eternal life Monday, September 28th, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born 12 Feb 1955, the 6th of 8 children born to Melvin and Maleta (Pfohl) Roling. While growing up, the family lived on farms in the Menominee, Zwingle and Belmont areas. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1973, married his high school sweetheart Vickie Greene and together had 3 children.
Dave wore many hats during his life, including farmer, auto body repair, security, law enforcement, carpenter and antique tractor restoration. He studied criminology at Platteville and while working security at Galena Territories, Sheriff Specht offered him a job with the JoDaviess Sheriff's department. He completed training at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. During his fifteen years with JoDaviess county he worked patrol, Detective, Corporal, Administrative Sergeant and Chief deputy. He also served on numerous county committees and task forces with other agencies. When entreated, Dave would regale family with stories and memories from his law enforcement days. In the 1990s he returned to farming, later taking a job with Terra Ag and subsequently F/S- Stephenson Service Co. While at F/S he did nearly every job in the company: Applications, Structures, LP, Fuel Oil, Lena Plant Manager and his final position was Compliance and Safety Officer until his health necessitated his retirement in 2015. He gracefully navigated seven years of colon cancer, abandoning unpleasant traditional treatments that could not offer a cure, enjoying his last five years on his own terms.
Dave was the strong, silent type, more of a do-er than a talker, who liked cooking and taking care of family, friends, and co-workers. He was a "fixer of things" and he loved being outdoors, antique vehicles, especially muscle cars, antique tractors, motorcycling, auctions and animals. He would be seen driving around the area in his pick up with his white German Shepherd,
Andre in the back. He loved karaoke, saying it was the most fun you could have without taking your clothes off and karaoke is how he met Joyce, his beloved wife and love goddess. He especially loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Joyce (Hobb/Wirtjes) of Lena. Three children, Richelle (Ron) DeCuir, Baton Rouge, LA. Seth (Allyson) Roling, Shannon, IL, Keshia (Shaun) Bennett, Stockton IL, and their mother Vickie (Greene) Nash. Three Step-children: Brandon (Marsha) Wirtjes, Rockford. MSG Ryan (Amanda) Wirtjes, Fayetteville NC, and Hannah (Rich) Hagedorn, Monroe WI; Eleven grandchildren: Abrielle and Zachary DeCuir, Layla, Zoey and Jackson Roling, Alexis and Blake Bennett, Eliza, Oliver, Kyler and Jaxsen Wirtjes. A brother, Richard Roling, Shullsburg WI, sisters Juanita Roling, Milwaukee WI, Pam (William) Shomler, Slinger WI and numerous nieces and nephews, several claiming to be "his favorite." He was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald, sisters Shirley (Anthony) Hughes, Pat Olson, and Donna (David) Seng, and nephews Mark Hughes and Karl Olson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM, where the rosary will start at 3:30 PM at Leamon funeral home in Lena, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at11:00 AM at Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.
Father Mike Morrissey will officiate the services.
Private family burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Galena, IL.
A special thanks to friends, neighbors, F/S and the F/S family, for their acts of kindness and generosity during his illness and Father Michael, and Monroe Clinic Hospice. There are no words to express our gratefulness to our family for their presence, devotion and unwavering support.
A memorial has been established in Dave's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
