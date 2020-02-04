|
David Roy Carr 1946 —2020
David Roy Carr, 73, of Pearl City, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by loving family. David was born October 11, 1946, in Freeport, the son of Roy Clifford and Leta Ruth (VanDeMark) Carr. He was a 1964 graduate of Freeport High School and a 1969 graduate of Northern Illinois University. He entered the United Sates Air Force, April 2, 1969. On August 17, 1969 he married Linda Louise Swalve of rural Shannon. They had met at Main Street EUB Church in 1967. David enjoyed playing the piano, organ, and saxophone. He sung in several quartets including "A Taste of Honey" and "Men in Accord." David was the organist for First United Methodist Church in both Pearl City and Freeport and Faith United Methodist Church, Freeport. David also enjoyed fishing and working with wood projects on his scroll saw during his leisure time. Since 1994, David and Linda have traveled to over 24 different countries. Including mission trips to the UMCOR Depot in Louisiana. During many of these trips Linda used her talents as a registered nurse. David retired from the Department of Children and Family Services in 2002. Surviving is his wife, Linda Carr of Pearl City; sons, Jonathan (Jill) Carr of Carol Stream and Chad (Dana) Carr of Mt. Prospect; brothers, Ronald Carr and Gary Carr; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Freeport. Pastor Larry Thomson will officiate. Following the service a luncheon will be held at Faith United Methodist. Visitation 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Memorials established for Veterans Association in Madison, Wisconsin and Faith UMC Music and Missions Departments. Please sign David's guestbook and a share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020