David Schlafer 1941—2020
David L. Schlafer age 78, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Lena Living Center. He was born on September 17, 1941 in Freeport, IL to Ralph and Charolette (Binninger) Schlafer. David was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, College of Agriculture. He farmed on the family farm all of his life. He was a member of Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau, Stockton Masonic Lodge, John Deere two cylinder club and the Wesley Methodist Church in Stockton. He enjoyed his two cylinder tractor and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his brother; John (Judy) Schlafer of Dow, IL, nephew; Michael (Kristine) of Hampton, VA and J. Gregory (Dianne) of Eagle, ID. Great niece and nephew; Jack Schlafer and Grace Isabelle Schlafer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in West Chelsea Cemetery. Memorials may be given to your preferred charity.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020