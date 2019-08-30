|
Dean Harvey Brinkmeier 1931—2019
Dean Harvey Brinkmeier, 88 of Inkster, MI was called home to the Lord, on August 24, 2019. He was born May 11, 1931 in Pearl City, Illinois, the second oldest child of Ralph and Esther (Earnest) Brinkmeier. He attended school in Pearl City. He worked for the next 65 years in a variety of industries, including farming, manufacturing, food processing and warehousing. He spent the last 36 years in the Detroit metropolitan area where he was known for his hard work. He retired in 2010 and spent the last 9 years with his friend, Nancy Byrd. Her family became his Michigan family. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dale and David Brinkmeier, sister Linda Hafer, daughter Loretta Saunders, and son Michael Brinkmeier. Dean is survived by his sons Jeffery (Susan) Brinkmeier of San Antonio, TX, Steven (Margo) Brinkmeier of Stillman Valley, IL and Terry Brinkmeier of Tulsa, OK, his daughter Janet (Keith) Kiefer of Rockford, IL, 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren He is also survived by his siblings, Doyle Brinkmeier of California, Ruth Letcher of Fulton, IL, Eugene (Lynn) Brinkmeier of California, Laverne, better known as Pete (Gloria) Brinkmeier of Rock Falls, IL, Myrnice Brinkmeier of Oklahoma, and Gary (Jenann) Brinkmeier of Florida. Graveside ceremony is planned for Highland Cemetery in Pearl City, IL on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019