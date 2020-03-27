|
|
Dean W. Amendt 1925—2020
Dean W. Amendt, 94, formerly of Lena, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 202 at Symphony of Dyer in Dyer, IN. Dean was born on November 2, 1925 in Lena, IL to Walter and Rose (Mast) Amendt. He married Irene Paul on February 8, 1945. He worked for 12 years as a tool and die maker at MicroSwitch, and for 28 years as the County Clerk (Recorder) at the Stephenson County Courthouse. Dean was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Lena, the American Legion and the Lena Masonic Lodge. He served his country in the United States Army as an Army Tech 4 Sergeant.
Dean is survived by his wife Irene, sister-in-law Doris Amendt, son-in-law James Benninger of Hurley, WI, granddaughter Kerri (Scott) Lovell of St. John, IN; grandson Matthew (Melinda) Benninger of Marquette, MI, and great-grandchildren; Ava and Jacob Lovell, and Caleb and Nathaniel Benninger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Linda R. (Amendt) Benninger, brothers; Reuben, Karl, and Kenneth; sister Lucille; sisters-in-law; Kay Amendt, Ruby Amendt, Mae Gibson, Lois Bonebright, Joyce Wybourn, brothers-in-law; Jack Hessenius, Allan Gibson, Elwyn Bonebright, Harlan Wybourn.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Lena Burial Park.
Pastor Randy Nicholas will officiate the services.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Memorials may be directed to 9690 Acorn Drive St. John, IN 46373.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020