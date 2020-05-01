|
Deanna P. Voss 1943—2020
Deanna P. Voss, 76, of Freeport, IL passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport. She was born May 8, 1943 in Freeport the daughter of Paul and Alice (Bunnell) Cuplin. On September 1, 1962 she married Edwin K. Voss in Freeport. Deanna worked at the Freeport Country Club and O'Mara Moving and Storage as a Bookkeeper for 15 years. She was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and loved to read. Surviving is her husband Ed of Freeport; daughter LaVonne (Bob Tinkham) Dooley of Freeport; two brothers Kenneth (Trudi) Cuplin and Rick (Sandy) Cuplin; and sister Judy (Ray) Thraen. Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, son Karl and sister Alice Marie. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Deanna's guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 1 to May 3, 2020