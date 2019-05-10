Deborah Wool 1954—2019

Deborah Lynn Wool, age 64 of Pearl City, IL passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home. She was born in Olympia, WA on December 16, 1954 to the late Richard and Arlene (Shauer) Neuman. Deborah married Frank Wool on March 30, 1979 in Freeport, IL. She had worked as a Teacher's Aide in the Pearl City School District for several years. Deborah loved her animals and plants, but most of all, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Frank Wool of Pearl City; her daughter, Nicole Wool of Pearl City; her son, Cody Wool (Amy Pierce) of Freeport, IL; her grandchildren, Jakari Wool, Jayvion Wool and Ashton Wool; her sisters, Nancy (Michael) Kohn of Stillwater, MN and Julie (Mike) Epstein of Hugo, MN; and her brothers, Ricky (Laura) Neuman of Stillwater, MN and Robbie (Gay Marie) Neuman of Bayport, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Deborah's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 10 to May 12, 2019