Debra F. Swanlund 1951—2020
Debra (Deb) F. Swanlund, 69, of Freeport, IL passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at Manor Court in Freeport, IL. She was born February 17, 1951 in Findlay, OH to Donald E. and Jean (Zeigler) Woodruff. On August 31, 1979 she married Roger Swanlund in Freeport, IL. Deb graduated from Findlay High School in 1969 and from the Statuzenberger School of Business in 1971. She spent her career in the insurance industry, including working with Western States Insurance and being a trainer at Viking Insurance. She retired from the Freeport Health Network in the Central Business Office. As an active member of St. Johns UCC in Freeport, Deb was on various ministries, taught Sunday school, and volunteered throughout the community. She received great joy from helping others and was very thoughtful. Deb had many interests including hot air balloons, sock monkeys, bird watching, playing cards, the Ohio State Buckeyes,swimming with friends, and the outdoors. She was creative and enjoyed anything that was cute, especially that related to animals or Halloween. Most off all, Deb always wanted to laugh and have fun! Debra is survived by her husband Roger of Freeport, IL; son Jeffrey of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Laura of Mount Prospect, IL; sister Karen (Jerry) Krout of Findlay, OH; and 4 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Freeport, IL with Rev. Hank Fairman officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. also at the church on Friday. Please visit and sign Debra's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Deb Swanlund to either St. Johns UCC at 1010 S Park St, Freeport IL 61032, https://stjohnuccfreeport.org/home
, or to the Kidney Cancer Association at 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269 Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105 or by visiting www.kidneycancer.org
.