Debra Famer
Debra Famer 1958—2020
On November 2nd, 2020 Debra Farmer, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 62 after battling cancer for 11 years.
Deb was born on September 20th, 1958 in Monroe WI, to George and Norma Jean Drye. She graduated from Lena-Winslow in 1977. After graduation, Deb worked at K-mart for many years before transitioning to surgical housekeeping at FHN. On October 7th, 1989 she married Richard Farmer. They raised two daughters; Jenny and Sara.
Deb loved others deeply and lived selflessly. She was an active member of her church, where she taught Sunday school with her husband. Deb loved photography, especially in the fall. She was best known for her kind heart, contagious laughter, and love of Jesus.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother, NormaJean Drye, her grandmother, Leona Grebner and her nephew, Colton Drye.
She is survived by her husband Richard, her two children, Jenny (Jacob) Keltner, Sara (Chris) Rothschadl, father, George Drye, siblings: Greg (Kathy) Drye, Darla (Rob) Lingle, Rich (Deanna) Drye, multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and "fur grand-babies" Brutus, Daisy, and Brennan.
A visitation will be held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Leamon's Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
A private funeral will be held for her immediate family.
Steve Cassell will be officiating the service.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
