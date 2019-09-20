Home

Delores Brennan, age 64 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born September 26, 1954 in Cuba City, WI; the daughter of Charile Charleton and Carolynn Paul. She attended Dakota and Freeport High Schools. Delores married Kenneth Brennan on August 5, 1977; he passed on February 8, 2013. She had worked as a personal assistant and as a care giver to her husband. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She is survived by her son, Franklin (Heidi) Brennan of Orangeville, IL; daughters, Carrie Beck and Melissa Brennan both of Freeport; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers, Chip (Mary) Bahr and Ron (Cindy) Bahr; and sister, Carol Pitman. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sarah Johnson; brother, Jake Stilson; and sister, Ellen Leitzen. Cremation rites have been accorded. Condolences may be shared and service updates found at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
