Delores Gilliland 1933—2019
Delores Gilliland, age 85, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Mt. Carroll. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mt. Carroll. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in Delores' honor to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mt. Carroll. Family and friends are invited to share in Delores's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Delores was born October 27, 1933, in Oregon, Illinois, the daughter of Diedrich and Alice (Wiltfang) Mennenga. She graduated from Oregon High School with the Class of 1951. On November 10, 1956, Delores married Earl Gilliland shortly after his return from his service in the Army during the Korean War. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage and raised two children.
Delores worked as a secretary for Mt. Carroll School District #304 for 24 years. She also worked for the Ogle County Farm Bureau for five years, and one year for the University of Illinois. Delores was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mt. Carroll. She enjoyed reading and attending basketball games. She loved going to Timberlake Playhouse musicals and being together with family—especially for holiday meals. Delores enjoyed the company of her grand dogs, Macy and Pepper, and helping raise the family beagles and her Siamese cat. She also loved traveling around the countryside with Earl, and even longer trips, including the Louis and Clark Trail and Ellis Island at New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
Delores will be dearly missed by her husband Earl; son David (Gail) Gilliland of Stockton, Illinois; daughter Dori Gilliland of Mt. Morris, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Dale Mennega of Oregon, and Phyllis (Willard) Haberer of Sterling, Illinois; one brother-in-law, Dave Rittenhouse of Rockford, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents Diedrich and Alice, brother Gary Mennenga; two sisters, June Rittenhouse and Marialyce (Don) Block.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019