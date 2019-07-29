|
Delores K. Scott 1936—2019
Delores K. Scott, age 83 formerly of Nora, IL, passed away July 27, 2019 at the Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport, IL. She was born on April 26, 1936 in Freeport, the daughter of Freeman and Ruby (Hicks) Blair. She married John Mullen Sr. for 24 years and they had eight children. Delores then married Ralph Scott on April 8, 1977 in Nora.
Delores worked for many years in the factory at Burgess Battery, Eaton Corp. and Newell. She retired from Newell and helped Ralph at Zekes gas station. Later she worked at the Apple River grade school until finally retiring.
She was a member of the Warren United Methodist Church and the Subway Coffee Club. Delores enjoyed bowling, dancing, Elvis Presley, going on trips to Branson with Robin, and especially spending time with her family.
Delores is survived by her children- Cheryl Mullen of Atlanta, GA, Kathy (Gary) Hunziker of Gilbert, IA, Mark (Debbie) Mullen of Nora, IL, Marty (Sarah) Mullen of Cedarville, IL, Trudy (Bob) Kramer of Sparta, WI, and Michelle (Jerad) Bennett of Nora, IL; daughter-in-law Laurie Mullen of Freeport, IL; sister Ruthie Harwick of Warren; 26 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph in 2005, daughter Robin Sheahan, son John "Moon" Mullen, brothers- Robert (Margie) Blair and Jim (Clara) Blair, brother-in-law Don Harwick, and grandson Nicholas Reynolds.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.
Funeral Service will follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home.
Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Fischer.
Interment will take place at the Nora Cemetery.
A luncheon will follow at the Warren United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 29 to July 31, 2019