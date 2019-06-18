|
Delores S. Pritchard 1935—2019
Delores S. Pritchard, 83, of Forreston, died Sunday June 16, 2019 at Brethren Home, Mount Morris. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Forreston Reformed Church. Pastor Lyle Zumdahl will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in West Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please share a story or memory of Delores at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 18 to June 20, 2019