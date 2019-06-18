Home

Delores S. Pritchard

Delores S. Pritchard Obituary
Delores S. Pritchard 1935—2019
Delores S. Pritchard, 83, of Forreston, died Sunday June 16, 2019 at Brethren Home, Mount Morris. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Forreston Reformed Church. Pastor Lyle Zumdahl will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in West Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please share a story or memory of Delores at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 18 to June 20, 2019
