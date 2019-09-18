|
Delton W. Davis 1925—2019
Delton Wesley Davis age 94, Monroe, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday September 16, 2019 at Aster Assisted Living, Monroe. Delton was born on September 3, 1925 in Rock Grove, IL, the son of Guy and Bessie (Fehr) Davis. He graduated from Juda High School. Delton and Margaret Wehinger were married on April 15, 1947 in Monroe at Saint Victor's Catholic Church. Delton and Margaret farmed in Green County and Stephenson County for 22 years before moving to Monroe in 1971. They raised 4 kids on the farm teaching them the value of hard work while still taking time to have fun. After moving to Monroe, Delton started his career as a carpenter for Bruni-Miller which lasted another 22 years. Delton served on the Stephenson County Farm Bureau Board, the Orangeville School Board, Knights of Columbus, Monroe Moose Lodge and St. Clare of Assisi Parish. In October of 1985, Margaret, his wife of 38 years, passed away after a long illness. Delton provided many years of tender care to Margaret as her health failed.
On May 8, 1987 Delton married Joan Andrews Schilt at the Clarno United Methodist Church. This marriage expanded his family from 4 kids to 9. Delton and Jo spent many wonderful years at Lake Wisconsin fishing and spending time with family and friends. Delton was known as the experienced fisherman on the lake that others would follow, hoping to find the "hot spots" with the biggest fish. He shared his love of fishing with Jo; she in turn shared her love of dancing with Delton. Dancing lessons were taken and the two of them spent many fun nights dancing to their favorite bands often until the "wee hours" of the morning.
Delton embraced each day with gratitude and a smile. His love of family and faith of God was reflected in how he lived his life. He taught us the value of working hard, having faith in God, the importance of family and spending time together and also to enjoy life and find the humor and joy in each day. He was loved by so many and the lessons we learned from him will stay with each of us.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jo Davis of Monroe; four children, Ann (Don) Smith of Monroe, Phil (Lynn) Davis of Benton, Pat (Deb) Davis of Monroe and Jill (Keith) Zimmerman of Middleton. He is also survived by Jo's children Tom Schilt, Deb (Pat) Davis, Ron (Loni) Schilt and Patti (Tom) Stauffacher all of Monroe; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Katie) Davis of Juda; a sister, Betty Borden of the state of Washington; sisters-in-law Janet Wehinger and Rose Craigo of Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Harold, Burton, Clyde, Duane "Joe", Mary Lou Nowatzki; sisters and brothers-in-law; and step-children Jon (Tammy) Schilt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th. Street, Monroe, with Monsignor Larry Bakke, Celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Monroe Moose Lodge, 639 Third Avenue. Visitation will be at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe, on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Moose Memorial Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Delton's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Clarno United Methodist Church, or Saint Clare of Assisi Parish. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
