Delvin L. Bonjour 1946—2020
Delvin L. Bonjour, 74, of Freeport, IL, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Walnut Acres. Delvin was born on March 23, 1946 in Warren, IL, to Wilbur and Thelma (Williams) Bonjour. Delvin graduated from Warren High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from February 14, 1966 until February 13, 1968. Most of that time, he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. On January 31, 1970, he married Carol Gerloff at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. Delvin worked for Kelly Springfield for 37 ½ years, then Titan Tire for 1 ½ years. He retired August 31, 2007. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. In his younger years, he liked to fish and hunt. He was very mechanical and could fix almost anything.
Delvin is survived by his wife Carol of 50 years, and daughter Justine (Craig) Deininger of Freeport. Surviving sisters are Linda (Ernest) Jacobs of Dixon, IL, Judy Scott and Rita (Daniel) Homb of Warren, IL; sister-in-law Sue Gerloff of Winslow, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, sister, Yvonne Clayton, brothers-in-law Gerald Scott and Carson Gerloff.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11 AM, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL, with Rev. Willis Schwichtenberg officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
