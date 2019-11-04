|
|
Dennis Edler 1943—2019
Dennis Harold Edler entered into heaven surrounded by his family on November 2, 2019. Dennis was born June 7, 1943 in Freeport, IL to Harold and Lois (Pabst) Edler. He married Mary Anne (Uhlar) on February 28, 1964 at First Baptist Church, Freeport, IL. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a self-employed farmer in his early years, then went on to work at Vet Way Feeds in Forreston, IL. After leaving Vet Way Feeds, he worked for various farmers in the area and then went on to become an over the road truck driver until he retired. He enjoyed working in his big garden and passing out his harvest to family, friends and neighbors. His family, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren were the light of his life. He spent countless hours watching them compete in sporting events, play their musical instruments and whenever they were at his house he would just sit back and watch all of their shenanigans while relaxing in his recliner. He and Mary Anne enjoyed numerous trips to Arthur, IL over the years, to sit and visit with their Amish friends. Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, daughters Jodi (Darrin) Flynn, Tammy (Rod) Giedd, his brother Larry (Elaine) Edler, sister Linda Edler, sisters-in-law Helen Edler and Pat Edler, step brothers Gary (Karen) Wolker, Gerald Woker and step sister Karen (Merle) Endress, grandchildren Erika (Justin) Rolando, Drew (Marissa) Giedd, Ethan Flynn, Delanie (Tyler) Mellnick, Bryanna Flynn, Chase Giedd, Brexton Flynn, great grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, Rylan, Carter and Deacon Rolando and Bearett Giedd. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon, Illinois. The funeral will be Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Freeport, IL, a luncheon will follow. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019