Dennis R. Schneiderman 1949—2020

Dennis R. Schneiderman 71, born 6/21/49 in Freeport, IL, passed away peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Ohio on 9/20/20 he was surrounded by loved ones.

He was the son of Kenneth and Leola (Brinkmeier).

He graduated from Forreston High School in 1967 and Illinois State in 1971.

He is survived by his wife Lynette (Pierson), they were married for 50 yrs this past June. Survived also by 3 sons Lance (Tim) of Ohio and Jay (Laura) Ohio, and Kory (Elena) of Wisconsin. He was known by Grandpa and Big Papa to his 7 grandchildren. A brother Steve (Jan) of Illinois and was an uncle to numerous nephews and nieces.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Leola.

After college he farmed around the Dakota area for many years. His passions were attending his sons and grandchildren's activities.

Dennis also enjoyed Mission work with Baileyville Reformed Church and canoeing on the Wisconsin River with friends. Dennis and Lynette moved to Ohio 5 years ago. He was a member of New Hope Reformed Church in Ohio and the Baileyville Reformed Church. A celebration of life will be on October 17 with visitation from 9 till 11 followed by a service, all at Baileyville Reformed Church. A memorial to be established.



