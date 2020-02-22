Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Dennis Tillis Obituary
Dennis Tillis 1958—2020
Dennis J. Tillis, age 62 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Funeral Service to follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Officiating will be Pastor Arthur Stees.
Luncheon to follow the services at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lena.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020
