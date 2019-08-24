|
Derick S. Parker 1970—2019
Derick Scott Parker, poet, provocateur and pool player; narrator of his own life, aged 49, left this world on August 20, 2019. He's now at rest with his intellectual equals; dad, Hugh Parker, Ernest Hemingway, Henry David Thoreau and Jim Morrison. He was born to Hugh and Judith (Below) Parker on March 7, 1970 and would proclaim forever more he was older and wiser than anyone else born that day. He graduated from Stockton High School, attended Highland Community College, where he served on the editorial board of the Prairie Wind literary journal, and Southern Illinois University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in English. He completed graduate studies at Eastern Illinois University, working towards a MFA in Creative Writing. Those left to celebrate his life are his favorite sister Leeann Fischer, her husband Brian, and their children Dylan and Shawn. His aunt Melody Heidenreich, uncle's Dennis Parker, Tom Heidenreich, Tom Below, and Jerry Below, and his children, Brian and Brett. Mischief making cohorts and cousins, Angela and Todd Heidenreich. His children, Tristan and Tessa Tucker and Alexander Parker, and his mother. In addition to his father, he's gone home to be with his grandparents Rex and Marion Parker, and Harold and Clara Below. And his dog Oreo. We will remember him at a service on Saturday August 31, at the Unitarian Universalist church in Stockton, IL. Visitation from 1-3 pm, with service beginning at 3pm. We will say good bye to him at Morseville Cemetery, Morseville Rd., Stockton, IL directly following the ceremony. We will celebrate his life and shoot one more round of pool at Aunt Mel's, 13487 E. Blair Hill Rd., Stockton, IL, starting at 5pm. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. While there are many ways to describe what we loved about Derick, many cannot be put in print. Suffice it to say he touched the souls of many and agitated many more. He had a love for fishing and frisbee, fast driving and loud music, deep questions and a good book. He was courageous and never gave up. He was proud of his children and couldn't wait to see what the world had in store for them. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Rest well, our friend.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019