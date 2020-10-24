1/1
Diane Kaufman
1944 - 2020
Diane L. (Kirk) Kaufman, 76, of Stockton, IL passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 after a brief illness at Waverly Place, Stockton. Diane, a twin, was born April 18, 1944 to the late Rush (Peco) Kirk and Alice (Donahue) Kirk Leverington. She was a 1962 graduate of Stockton High School. Diane married Jon Kaufman on June 29, 1963 at Holy Cross Catholic Church by Father C.J. Thennes. While raising her family, she completed her Illinois Board of Education Certification as a Teacher's Aide in July 1979. She worked for the Stockton School District 206 for 21 years working with many teachers who appreciated her hard work. Many students she mentored remembered her as they themselves were working on their education. She retired in 2000. Diane loved spending time with her family and friends, camping, boating and traveling. She also enjoyed the yearly birthday meet ups with the Bethkes and Rechsteiners. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jon, daughter, Lynn (Gary) Richardson of Flower Mound, TX and Stefanie (Steve) Vanderheyden of Stockton, IL, grandchildren, Nicholas and Kristin Richardson of Flower Mound, TX, Shayna and Reese Vanderheyden of Stockton, IL. Diane is also survived by her brother, Tim (Linda) Kirk, Mt. Carroll, IL and sister, Christine (Jim) Eastwood, Modesto, CA, sister-in-law, Maralee Kaufman, Forreston, IL, stepbrothers, Art (Jan) Leverington, Cedarville, IL and Jim (Mary) Leverington, Pearl City, IL along with several nephews and a niece. Diane is pre-deceased by her parents, Rush and Alice, her stepfather, Marion, infant twin brother, Terry Lee, infant son, Steven Jon, sister Karen Paul, brother, Rick Kirk, brother-in-law, Joel Kaufman, nephew Thomas Kaufman, and stepbrother Edward Leverington. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jon and Family.
Leah Parker
Acquaintance
