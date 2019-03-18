Dianne McNutt 1945—2019

Dianne R. McNutt, age 73 of Freeport, IL, passed away after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's/PSP on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born September 10, 1945 in Freeport to the late Marion and Isabell (Daughenbaugh) Wilson. Dianne married Donald McNutt on June 26, 1965. She attended Prince of Peace Church in Freeport and First Assembly in Rockford. She was a 1963 graduate of Lena-Winslow High School and later in life attended Highland Community College. Dianne had worked at several area places, most recently, Met Life, First National Bank, Furst McNess, and the Illinois Department of Rehab. She was a member of the Stephenson County Historical Society and Genealogy Society. She enjoyed scrapbooking, genealogy, sign language and learning German. Dianne loved to travel, especially flying. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Don McNutt of Freeport; daughter, Suzanne (Bill) Graff of Belvidere, IL; sons, Donald (Stephanie) McNutt Jr. of Madison, WI and Jeff (Anne) McNutt of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Riley) Trotter, Kyle Graff, Troy Graff, Molly McNutt, Margot McNutt, Megan McNutt, and Maysen McNutt. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant child. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Walker Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at Walker Mortuary. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019