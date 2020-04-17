|
Dianne Stone 1940—2020
Dianne M. Stone, 79, passed away the morning of April 11, 2020, at her home in Shannon. Dianne was born on May 5, 1940, in Freeport, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Heuerman) Snavely. She married Robert F. Stone on July 1, 1960, in Shannon. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1992. Surviving are her children, Brenda (Tony) Ferrara, Normal; Todd (Susan) Stone, Warren; Terri (Randy) Knapp, Bloomington; and Debbie (Scott) Olberding, Lena. Her eight grandchildren were her pride and joy. They are Alexandra Ferrara, Portland, OR and Peyton Ferrara, Chicago; Doug Stone, Lena, and Nate Stone, Sun Prairie, WI; Dallas Knapp, Chicago, and Dalton Knapp, Bloomington; Jake Olberding and Brooke Olberding, Lena. She is also survived by her brother, Nelson (Linda) Snavely, Shannon. Also surviving is her longtime companion, Lester Roberts, Shannon, as well as her sisters-in-law: Jean (Roger) Finifrock, Ruby Warfield, and Linda Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Dianne graduated from Shannon High School in 1958. While raising her family, she worked at Tee Lee Popcorn in Shannon, where she was known as the Popcorn Lady. Dianne also took great pride in earning her CDL and driving many years as a team cross country for Asche Transfer. She later worked for Bocker Grain in Polo, hauling grain from area farms until her retirement. She loved visiting with the farmers. In retirement, Dianne enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and attending their various school activities and sporting events while they were growing up. Recently, her "job" was collecting newspapers to recycle from Sullivan's in Lena, Casey's in Shannon, and from many people around Shannon. She spent numerous hours collecting and bundling the papers, which were then picked up by volunteers from the Carroll County Senior Center. The newspapers are then sold, with the proceeds going to support the everyday needs of the Center. This recycling mission was very important to her. Dianne had an infectious laugh, and was happiest when all her family was together and she could spend time with them. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved pets. A private graveside service will be held at Shannon Brethren Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carroll County Senior Center, 306 N Main St., Mt. Carroll, IL 61053, or the Friends Forever Humane Society, 966 W. Rudy Rd., Freeport, IL 61032. Condolences may be shared with Diane's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020