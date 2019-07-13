Dick Deyo 1941—2019

Dick Samuel Deyo, age 78 of Stockton, IL passed away Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born on March 23, 1941 in Warren, IL to the late Samuel and Frances (Paige) Deyo. Dick married Rita Fawcett on March 23, 1959. He farmed until 1991 and worked at Dura Automotive until retiring in 2012. Dick was a member of Albion Card Club and enjoyed hunting, watching animals, taking care of his dog, Macey, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He loved visiting with people and was known for his stories. Dick was the youngest of 11 children and was the last one living. He is survived by his wife, Rita Deyo of Stockton; his son, Dean (Velma) Deyo of Stockton; his daughter, Eleanor (Jeff) Richter of Fort Worth, TX; his grandchildren, Christopher Richter and Samuel Deyo; his step grandchildren, Lori (Robert) Schuler, Tiffani Sales, Ashley Sales and Elizabeth Sales; his five great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and five sisters. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. The visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.hermanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from July 13 to July 16, 2019