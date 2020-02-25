The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home
115 South West Street
Dakota, IL 61018
Dick L. Ferguson 1936—2020
Dick L. Ferguson, age 83 of Dakota, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. He was born June 26, 1936 to LaVerne and Evelyn (Kleigz) Ferguson. He was a graduate of Pecatonica High School. Dick married Emily Miller on January 29, 1982. He had served in the United States Army. Dick had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Civil, retiring after 29 years. He was an avid fisherman and went on many fishing trips with his wife, Emily. Together they also loved camping, which they did for 15 years. Dick also enjoyed bowling and his beloved dogs. He is survived by his wife, Emily Ferguson of Dakota, IL; son, Mark Ferguson of Atlanta, GA; step-children, Danny Stark of Freeport and Cathy Cornelius of Forreston, IL; grandchildren, Robert (Allison) Cornelius, Nicole Cornelius, Riley Cornelius, Collin Stark and Kahley Stark; great granddaughter, Lillian Cornelius; and sisters, Sharon Butts of Freeport and Cathy (Bill) Staton of Lena, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Dakota at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
