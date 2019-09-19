|
Dolores M. Shaughnessy 1919—2019
Dolores M. Shaughnessy, 100, of Freeport, died Wednesday, September 18 at Liberty Village in Freeport. Dolores was born April 20, 1919 to Andrew Joseph Richter and Mary Agnes (May) Baldwin in Rockford, IL. She married John (Jack) Shaughnessy in December of 1967 and celebrated 31 years of marriage to Jack. Dolores attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Aquin High School and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Education. She started her teaching career in one-room schools in northern Stephenson County (Brush Creek and Hickory Grove) and then joined the Freeport School District, teaching at Taylor Park School, Henney School, and retiring from Empire School in June 1974 after 36 years of teaching. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She belonged to the St. Mary's Ladies Guild, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Red Hats and various card clubs. Survivors include Sister K.C. (Kathleen) Young, Nadine (Carl) Diekhans, Tonya Young (deceased), Jim and Kathy Laarveld and Barb (Roy/deceased) Hecker. She will be missed by her friend Olga Shevchenko of the Ukraine. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ramona and husband John Bear of Rockford, her brother Reverend Norbert Richter and husband John (Jack) Shaughnessy. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with funeral services at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 704 S. State Ave., Freeport, IL. Fr. David Beauvais and Fr. Timothy Barr, pastor of St. Mary's, will celebrate the Mass. A luncheon will follow immediately in Richter Hall. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Freeport. Special thanks to the wonderful and dedicated staff at Liberty Village, who provided such special care over the past few years. A memorial has been established in Dolores' name for St. Mary's Catholic Church and Parish. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
