Dona Schlegel 1928—2020
Dona Joy (Spielman) Schlegel, 92, of Freeport, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in the arms of her beloved daughter, Marlena Kerr. Dona was born on March 30, 1928, the daughter of James William and Luwella Elizabeth (Andre) Spielman. She was a 1946 graduate of Freeport High School. Dona married Harold W Schlegel on April 8, 1950 and they had two children, Holly Lee Schlegel and Kerry Schlegel. Harold died on August 18, 1969. During her high school years, Dona was employed as a switchboard operator at the Telephone Company and also worked at Kraft Cheese Company. After high school she worked at Freeport Silo as a teletype and switchboard operator. Following her husband's death Dona worked at Newell and then for Kurtz Motor Trucks as a receptionist and bookkeeper for 14 years. During this time, her daughter, Holly was tragically killed in a car accident leaving baby Marlena to be adopted and loved by Dona. For the next 12 years she worked at the service desk for Ken Harold Buick Pontiac until her retirement. Retirement for Dona meant a lot of traveling, which she loved, especially out west in Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. She also loved visiting Civil War Battlefields. Grammy, as she was called, also loved her home. It was her sanctuary, where she enjoyed her flower and rock garden, her wind chimes and watching the critters in the yard. She was also keen on playing cards and eating Union Dairy ice cream. Most of all, she enjoyed her time with Marlena and Ryan, especially the snowball fights. Dona is survived by her son, Kerry (Deb) Schlegel of Adams, WI; daughter/granddaughter, Marlena (Danny Doherty) Kerr of Mt Carroll, IL; grandchildren, Melissa Pulliam of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Christopher Schlegel of Adams, WI; Great grandchildren, Ryan Kerr of Mt Carroll, IL and Dakota Schlegel of Adams, WI; a great grandchild, Andrew Weaver of Adams, WI; Extended family, Haley and Brenna Doherty of Belleville, WI; and many loving cousins. Cremation has been accorded. Due to the current restrictions imposed regarding COVID19, service will be small and private. Service will be held at the Chapel of Peace in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Memorial donations will be distributed among the places she felt strongly about, including St. Jude's Hospital, Alzheimer's research and various animal shelters. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 19 to May 21, 2020