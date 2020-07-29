1/
Donald Blankenhorn
Donald Blankenhorn 1941—2020
Donald Blankenhorn, 79, of Freeport, IL, passed away on July 28, 2020, following a recent fall. He was born on March 23, 1941 in Monroe, WI to Werner and Rose (Thomas) Blankenhorn. He was a graduate of Darlington High School. He married Linda Barklow on November 23, 1991. He worked for Honeywell as a Tool and Die Maker and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, fishing, and playing cards at the casino.
Survivors include his wife Linda Blankenhorn; daughter Melanie (Daniel) Pickett; son Daniel Blankenhorn; grandchildren: James (Cailey) Pickett, Jared Pickett, Kristin (Craig) Prien, and Brett Blankenhorn; great-grandchildren: Caleb Pickett, Weston Pickett, Jayda Simpson, Kameron Simpson, Connor Prien, Emmerson Prien, and Brior Blankenhorn; sister Cheerie Cregan; and sister-in-law Joyce (Terry) Kempel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law: Orville and Mae Barklow; and brothers-in-law: Max Barklow and Robert Cregan.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
