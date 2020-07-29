Donald Blankenhorn 1941—2020
Donald Blankenhorn, 79, of Freeport, IL, passed away on July 28, 2020, following a recent fall. He was born on March 23, 1941 in Monroe, WI to Werner and Rose (Thomas) Blankenhorn. He was a graduate of Darlington High School. He married Linda Barklow on November 23, 1991. He worked for Honeywell as a Tool and Die Maker and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, fishing, and playing cards at the casino.
Survivors include his wife Linda Blankenhorn; daughter Melanie (Daniel) Pickett; son Daniel Blankenhorn; grandchildren: James (Cailey) Pickett, Jared Pickett, Kristin (Craig) Prien, and Brett Blankenhorn; great-grandchildren: Caleb Pickett, Weston Pickett, Jayda Simpson, Kameron Simpson, Connor Prien, Emmerson Prien, and Brior Blankenhorn; sister Cheerie Cregan; and sister-in-law Joyce (Terry) Kempel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law: Orville and Mae Barklow; and brothers-in-law: Max Barklow and Robert Cregan.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City.
