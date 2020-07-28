1/
Donald E. Remmers
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Remmers 1934—2020
Donald E. Remmers, 85, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his wife, Joyce, by his side. He was born on November 4, 1934 to Enno and Hilda (Albright) Remmers. Don was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed 10 years in Arizona. Don enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked for Dean's Milk for 39 years. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce; his three children, Gary (Terri) Remmers of Stoutsville, MO, Kimberly (Wayne) Eichmann of Geneva, IL and Debra (Terry) Weegens of Loveland, CO; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, sister, Lucille and 2 grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Health Center in care of Joyce Remmers. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved