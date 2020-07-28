Donald E. Remmers 1934—2020
Donald E. Remmers, 85, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his wife, Joyce, by his side. He was born on November 4, 1934 to Enno and Hilda (Albright) Remmers. Don was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed 10 years in Arizona. Don enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked for Dean's Milk for 39 years. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce; his three children, Gary (Terri) Remmers of Stoutsville, MO, Kimberly (Wayne) Eichmann of Geneva, IL and Debra (Terry) Weegens of Loveland, CO; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, sister, Lucille and 2 grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Health Center in care of Joyce Remmers.