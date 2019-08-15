|
|
Donald "Fly" Fehlhafer 1963—2019
Donald "Fly" R. Fehlhafer, age 55, of Lanark, IL passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in his home, with his family by his side, in the care of Heartland Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Lanark Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Lanark City Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm Friday, August 16, 2019, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials will be given to the Lanark Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019