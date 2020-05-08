|
|
Donald H. Shere 1936—2020
Donald H. Shere, age 84 of Lena, IL passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on January 25, 1936 in Tampico, IL, the son of Charles and Helen (Kellner) Shere. Donald served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 – 1959. He married Margaret Oberle on December 30, 1972 in Dubuque, IA. Donald was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena and The Knights of Columbus. His family meant the world to him. He enjoyed gardening, baking (especially cookies and pies), helping his family and watching sports specifically football and the Green Bay Packers. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren thought he was the best Papa in the world. Wife Margaret says, he was the best thing that ever happened to her and her family. Don was an easy-going lovable guy always willing to give a helping hand.
Donald is survived by his wife Margaret; 7 children- Richard (Natalia) Oberle, Louise Workinger, Ronald (Laurie) Oberle, Kathleen Barber, Shirley Workinger, Susan Werkheiser, and Robert (Maxine) Oberle; 20 grandchildren- Melissa Bezyazychnykh, Joseph (Vanessa) Workinger, Christina (Erik) Workinger, Erica (Jason) Kornfeind, Kaitlin (Ryan) Wybourn, Dyllan and Cole Oberle, James (Kylie) Barber, Danielle Barber, Matthew Barber, Amber (Jon) Riley, Andrew Workinger, Sara and Sandra Werkheiser, Robert W. (Kayla) Oberle, Joseph (Abigail) Oberle, Margaret, Jacob, Jesse Anne, and Emma Oberle; 13 great grandchildren- Leilah, Landon, Sawyer, Eli, and Brynleigh Kornfeind, Haven Wybourn, Jayden Jones, Zevlynn Riley, Johnathan and David Boland, Lilith and Ivy Oberle, Reagan Oberle, and baby boy Riley on the way; 3 sisters- Lorraine Dorsey, LaVetta Griffis, and Beverly Graf; 5 brothers- Merle (Mila), Marlo, LeRoy, Jerome (Betty), and Blaine (Deborah) Shere; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister LaVonne Dewey, Darlene Witt, and 3 siblings in infancy.
A private family service will take place.
Officiating will be Father Andrew Skrobutt.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 10, 2020